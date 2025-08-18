Insider Selling: Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $1,262,987.04 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,731 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $371,939.97.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.69 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $145.88 and a one year high of $326.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Atlassian by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atlassian by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on Atlassian and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

