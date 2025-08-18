Insider Selling: Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Sells $268,440.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $268,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 298,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,930.49. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AAOI opened at $22.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $102.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.96 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 42.29%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
