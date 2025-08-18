Insider Buying: Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) CFO Buys 20,012 Shares of Stock

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CFO Angche Sherpa purchased 20,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $96,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,675.12. This trade represents a 56.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Angche Sherpa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Angche Sherpa purchased 2,000 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,840.00.
- On Tuesday, August 12th, Angche Sherpa purchased 1,198 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,882.18.
- On Friday, August 8th, Angche Sherpa purchased 2,000 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $8,880.00.
- On Thursday, August 7th, Angche Sherpa purchased 7,949 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $36,883.36.
- On Wednesday, August 6th, Angche Sherpa purchased 22,559 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,229.29.
Mackenzie Realty Capital Trading Up 3.2%
MKZR opened at $4.85 on Monday. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.
Institutional Trading of Mackenzie Realty Capital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 125,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 74,372 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital by 494.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 72,467 shares during the period.
About Mackenzie Realty Capital
MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.
