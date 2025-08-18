Insider Buying: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.51 per share, with a total value of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $280.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $281.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.21.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

