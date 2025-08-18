Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January $XBJA Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 3,705.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.
The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.
