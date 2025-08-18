iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IHRT

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

IHRT stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $332.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.86.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $933.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.35 million. Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 224.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 341.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.