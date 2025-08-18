IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 1,710 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.45, for a total transaction of $607,819.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,913,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,325,849.80. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC stock opened at $332.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.67. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.89 and a 52 week high of $370.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.35 and a 200-day moving average of $243.69.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $890.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million.

Institutional Trading of IES

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,916,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter valued at $16,853,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,589,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IES by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter valued at $8,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

