IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 1,710 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.45, for a total transaction of $607,819.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,913,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,325,849.80. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
IES Stock Performance
Shares of IESC stock opened at $332.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.67. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.89 and a 52 week high of $370.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.35 and a 200-day moving average of $243.69.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $890.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million.
Institutional Trading of IES
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IESC
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- What is a support level?
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.