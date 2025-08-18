Horizon Investments LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $149.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.54 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

