Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 452,624 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $8,225,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Honda Motor by 2,077.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 214,667 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Honda Motor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 158,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 4,016.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after purchasing an additional 138,496 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $34.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Dbs Bank lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.