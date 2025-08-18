HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 490,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Life Line Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,782,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,656,000 after acquiring an additional 775,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 417,382 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,883,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,198.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 371,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 343,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EWG opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.