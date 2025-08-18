HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 46,460 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,460 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,865,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 316,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,289,000 after purchasing an additional 174,394 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 391,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $39.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.