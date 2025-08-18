HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Tamboran Resources Corporation $TBN

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,084 shares during the period. Tamboran Resources accounts for 1.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Tamboran Resources worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tamboran Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tamboran Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tamboran Resources by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 315,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 176,189 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bryan Sheffield bought 563,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,984.78. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,123,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,412,681.74. This trade represents a 22.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tamboran Resources Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:TBN opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tamboran Resources Corporation has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBN. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Tamboran Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Tamboran Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Tamboran Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

