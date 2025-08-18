HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases 234,574 Shares of PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 257.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 853.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PHINIA

In related news, Director Meggan M. Walsh bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,983.32. This trade represents a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHIN. Wall Street Zen upgraded PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PHINIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Read Our Latest Report on PHIN

PHINIA Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:PHIN opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

PHINIA Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.