HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $29.84 Million Holdings in Adient $ADNT

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 184.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503,817 shares during the quarter. Adient makes up about 1.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $29,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,901,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,174,000 after purchasing an additional 272,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,820,000 after buying an additional 53,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,615,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after buying an additional 201,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 72,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 2,039.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 581,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adient from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Adient stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. Adient has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

