HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,985 shares during the quarter. Ameren accounts for approximately 4.6% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Ameren worth $74,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,951,000 after acquiring an additional 57,545 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 117.9% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 210,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 113,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 237,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.31 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

