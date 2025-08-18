HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 375.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,202 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $109.20 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $112.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,661.48. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,703,320 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

