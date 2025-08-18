HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.2% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $850.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

