HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 52,074 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 52,074 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,621 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.9%

CTSH stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

