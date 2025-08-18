HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,865,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 972.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 866,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after buying an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.6%
NYSE TD opened at $74.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.
Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.7568 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.
Toronto Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
