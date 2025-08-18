HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $408,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 9.5%

BATS VLUE opened at $116.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.65. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

