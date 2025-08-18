HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

OEF stock opened at $320.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $321.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.94.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.