HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 13,027 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ETR opened at $89.05 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.46 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

