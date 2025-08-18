HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 13.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $141,216,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 285.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $145.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.90. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,094. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

