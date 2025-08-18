HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 986 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 156.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,685,000 after purchasing an additional 621,734 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 676.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after purchasing an additional 214,594 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth $29,125,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nordson by 19,089.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,606,000 after acquiring an additional 141,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $213.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.68 and its 200-day moving average is $206.59. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.10%.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.86.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

