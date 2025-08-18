HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,475 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,979,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 347.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

