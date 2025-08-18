Head to Head Survey: GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) vs. Sony (NYSE:SONY)

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Sony shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of GoPro shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of GoPro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sony and GoPro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony $85.09 billion 2.04 $7.53 billion $1.26 22.80 GoPro $801.47 million 0.27 -$432.31 million ($0.69) -1.96

Sony has higher revenue and earnings than GoPro. GoPro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sony, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sony and GoPro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony 0 1 4 1 3.00 GoPro 1 1 0 0 1.50

Sony presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.54%. GoPro has a consensus target price of $0.75, suggesting a potential downside of 44.44%. Given Sony’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sony is more favorable than GoPro.

Volatility and Risk

Sony has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoPro has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sony and GoPro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony 9.14% 13.88% 3.32% GoPro -14.53% -49.10% -12.67%

Summary

Sony beats GoPro on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operation of television networks and direct-to-consumer streaming services; operates a visual effects and animation unit; and manages a studio facility. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, as well as compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; recording media, and storage media products; and life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, magnetic swivel clips, chest harnesses, and head straps; media, display, and light mods; spare batteries, dive filters, and charging accessories and cables; and lifestyle gear, such as bags, backpacks, cases, t-shirts, hats, and other soft goods. In addition, the company provides mobile, desktop, and web applications that provides media workflow for archiving, editing, multi-clip story creation, and sharing content on the fly. GoPro, Inc. sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its GoPro.com website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

