Head-To-Head Review: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) versus Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pro-Dex and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pro-Dex currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.06%. Given Pro-Dex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $53.84 million 2.59 $2.13 million $2.80 15.26 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pro-Dex and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 14.61% 29.08% 16.19% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Global Roundtable Corporation operates in the health and wellness business. It also provides products and ancillary services in the mental wellness segment and optical-vision medical care. The company was formerly known as Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. and changed its name to Global Roundtable Corporation in May 2023. Global Roundtable Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

