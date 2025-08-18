Head-To-Head Contrast: Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aisin Seiki and Gentherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aisin Seiki 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gentherm 0 1 2 1 3.00

Gentherm has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.28%. Given Gentherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gentherm is more favorable than Aisin Seiki.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

97.1% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Gentherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aisin Seiki and Gentherm”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aisin Seiki $32.15 billion 0.36 $699.31 million N/A N/A Gentherm $1.46 billion 0.73 $64.95 million $1.02 34.35

Aisin Seiki has higher revenue and earnings than Gentherm.

Risk & Volatility

Aisin Seiki has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aisin Seiki and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aisin Seiki N/A N/A N/A Gentherm 2.18% 9.90% 4.95%

Summary

Gentherm beats Aisin Seiki on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aisin Seiki

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries; thermal management products for heating and cooling; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. In addition, it offers lumbar and massage comfort solutions, such as lumbar support, side bolster adjustment, multi-contour seats, and massage systems; automotive cable systems, including ready-made individual cables, and ready-to-install cable networks; and valve systems products consisting of applications that offer solutions in fuel management, and other valves for brake and engine systems. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and tier 1s, such as automotive seat manufacturers, and aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

