Head-To-Head Comparison: Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) & Its Rivals

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vertical Aerospace to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace’s peers have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace N/A -$998.35 million -0.10 Vertical Aerospace Competitors $18.80 billion $730.78 million 10.82

Profitability

Vertical Aerospace’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace. Vertical Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -640.47% Vertical Aerospace Competitors -957.17% -56.81% -11.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vertical Aerospace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 5 0 2.57 Vertical Aerospace Competitors 400 2168 3389 122 2.53

Vertical Aerospace currently has a consensus target price of $10.8333, suggesting a potential upside of 117.54%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 3.50%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

