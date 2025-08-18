Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,588 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Hasbro worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 93.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $81.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -68.97%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

