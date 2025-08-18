HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 377,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $12,371,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 757,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,149,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 374,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of HASI stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.39%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

