Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,843 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 154,650.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 155.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Snap Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE SNAP opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $265,089.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,676,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,357,154.20. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $229,680.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 486,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,436.88. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,202,570 shares of company stock valued at $9,525,096.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.