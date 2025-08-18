Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $481,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $56,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.0% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $45,334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $538,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the sale, the director owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $62,399.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,603.24. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.