Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.61.

OKTA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.84. 125,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,539. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.65. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $646,709.64. The trade was a 69.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Okta by 167.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Okta by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

