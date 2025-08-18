GSG Advisors LLC Sells 3,213 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

GSG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,109,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 77,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of IBIT opened at $66.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

