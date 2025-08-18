GSG Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2%

JNJ opened at $176.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $177.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

