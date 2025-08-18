GSG Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $148.19 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.65. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,958 shares of company stock worth $1,455,725 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

