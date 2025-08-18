GSG Advisors LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,968,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,430,000 after acquiring an additional 107,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 518,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $188.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.