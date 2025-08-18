GSG Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $297.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.02 and a 200-day moving average of $271.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $298.36.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

