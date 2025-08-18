Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Purchases 94 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $119.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

