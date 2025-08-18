Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,996 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,766,000 after acquiring an additional 182,263 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 359,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 81,206 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 162,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPIQ opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.4421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

