Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,290,000 shares, agrowthof198.6% from the July 15th total of 432,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently,1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 807,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 987.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

AIQ stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -266.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0487 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

