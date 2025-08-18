Giverny Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 466,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 1.3% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $36,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 433.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 448.7% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. KGI Securities lowered Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 192,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total value of $26,953,376.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,623,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,465,112.07. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $99,083.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,512.80. This trade represents a 10.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,767,742 shares of company stock valued at $714,048,068. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $137.23 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

