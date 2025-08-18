Giverny Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Giverny Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Keysight Technologies worth $49,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,969,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,140,604,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,854,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,790,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $608,857,000 after buying an additional 511,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $163.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

