Giverny Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Giverny Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.33% of Littelfuse worth $15,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 60,177.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $11,619,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,895,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total transaction of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,640.30. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $250.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $613.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.50.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

