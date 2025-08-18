Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Stock Position Reduced by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,588.30. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,625 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $118.37 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

