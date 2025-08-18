Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,255 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,915,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,255 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $139,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,755,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 821.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -11.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

