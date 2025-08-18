Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 685,148 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,752,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,148 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $105,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Frontdoor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Frontdoor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $58.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.32. Frontdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,372.90. The trade was a 78.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

