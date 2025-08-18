Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,363 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.43% of Hancock Whitney worth $109,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,057,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,869 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 181,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWC opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

