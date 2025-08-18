Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,222,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $88,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,465,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Up 0.3%

VRT opened at $132.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VRT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.